New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With polling for the eighth phase in the West Bengal Assembly underway on Thursday, a bomb was hurled near Mahajati Sadan Auditorium in north Kolkata today. Election Commission has sought details of the incident. The bomb was allegedly hurled by unknown miscreants from the moving car.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon people to cast their votes to enrich the festival of democracy while following Covid-19 protocols. "The last phase of the 2021 West Bengal elections takes place today. In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy," PM Modi tweeted.

Over 84.77 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 283 candidates in this phase. The poll panel has deployed 641 companies of central forces in the final phase to ensure free and fair voting. Voting is being held at 11,860 polling stations spread over 11 assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Birbhum, six in Malda and seven in north Kolkata.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Polling:

12:15 pm: Stray incidents of violence were reported on Thursday from several areas where voting is underway for the eighth and last phase of assembly elections in Bengal, but the overall polling process has been peaceful, EC officials said.

11:45 am: West Bengal elections: 37.80 per cent voter turnout recorded till 11 am in 35 assembly seats where polling is underway in final phase.

11:15 am: Election is the greatest festival in democracy, we both voted. COVID protocol being followed 100%. I'm very happy with the arrangements. Excellent work done by EC & CAPF. Democracy is powered only by your votes. Anyone who doesn't vote loses the right to grievance: WB Governor

11:00 am: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar cast their votes at a polling booth in Chowringhee, Kolkata.

10:20 am: The results for the West Bengal Elections 2021 along with three other states and one UT will be declared on May 2, Sunday.

10:00 am: "The last phase of the 2021 West Bengal elections takes place today. In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy," PM Modi tweeted.

9:40 am: 16.04% voter turnout recorded till 9:31 am.

9:15 am: West Bengal: A bomb was hurled near Mahajati Sadan Auditorium in north Kolkata today. Election Commission has sought details of the incident. Details awaited.

9:00 am: West Bengal: BJP candidate from Malda, Gopal Chandra Saha cast his vote at a polling booth in the constituency. He says, "There was a public rally on April 18 in Sahapur where I was shot & taken to hospital. It was done by either TMC or Congress goons. There is 'jungle raj' here"

8:45 am: West Bengal: Specially abled voters cast their votes at a polling booth in Bolpur, Birbhum.

8:20 am: Voting began with a half an hour delay due to a glitch in the EVM, at polling booth number 188 in Birbhum.

7:45 am: Voting for the eighth and final phase of #WestBengalPolls is underway. Visuals from a polling booth in Murshidabad.

7:35 am: Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty cast his vote for the final phase of #WestBengalPolls, at a polling station in Kashipur-Belgachia, North Kolkata. He says, "I had never voted so peacefully ever before. I must congratulate all the security personnel."

7:12 am: Voters form queues outside polling booth number 23/24 in Malda

7:00 am: Voting for the eighth and final phase of #WestBengalElections2021 begins; 35 seats in the fray.

6:45 am: Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Shantiniketan, Bolpur; polling for the eighth and last phase of #WestBengalPolls will commence at 7 am today

Ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and BJP are contesting on all 35 seats. Congress, the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) have made a coalition and are contesting under the banner of Sanyukta Morcha. Out of the 35 seats in this round, Congress has 19 in its share, CPI(M) has 10, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) has one, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) has three and ISF has four seats. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is also trying its luck and has fielded 24 candidates.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan