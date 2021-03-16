West Bengal Elections 2021: Irate activists broke guard rails and demonstrated in front of the BJP's Hastings office to stop party national vice president Mukul Roy and senior party leader Arjun Singh from entering its premises.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended BJP's core group meeting in Kolkata on late Monday night after protest were held in several parts of West Bengal over the second list of candidates released by the BJP for the third and fourth phase of the eight-phase Bengal Elections 2021. In the meeting, discussions were held about those who went on a rampage in front of the party office in Hastings after they were denied tickets.

Laying the rift bare between old-timers and new-comers, massive protests were held on Monday outside the BJP office in Kolkata over the list of candidates released by the party. Irate activists broke guard rails and demonstrated in front of the BJP's Hastings office to stop party national vice president Mukul Roy and senior party leader Arjun Singh from entering its premises.

A section of demonstrators even banged on the bonnet of Roy's car and threatened to storm the office, as the police faced a difficult time controlling them. "We demand immediate withdrawal of TMC turncoat Mohitlal Ghati's candidature in Panchla. We cannot accept him as a nominee," one of the agitators said as reported by news agency PTI.

In Hooghly district's Singur assembly constituency, BJP activists locked up party functionaries in their office over the nomination of another TMC turncoat and sitting MLA Rabindranath Bhattacharya. The octogenarian leader switched camp after being denied a ticket by the ruling party.

Around a hundred BJP supporters in the Raidighi assembly segment of South 24 Parganas held demonstrations all day in protest against the nomination of TMC defector Santanu Bapuli. "He was involved in attacks mounted on us, he had tried to crush the BJP," a party supporter said.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, party general secretary Arun Singh along with Union ministers from West Bengal, Babul Supriyo and Debasree Chaudhuri, released the names of 63 candidates for the third and fourth phase of polls, to be held on April 6 and 10.

Massive protests erupted in various parts of the state following the announcement, with several leaders openly expressing dissatisfaction over the candidature of newcomers. In north Bengal, agitators took to the streets to oppose the nominations of former chief economic adviser to the government, Ashok Lahiri, from Alipurduar and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha turncoat Bishal Lama from Kalchini.

"We don't know who is this Ashok Lahiri and why was he nominated. Old-timers from Alipurduar are being ignored... Bishal Lama joined the party just two days ago and he was nominated. Local BJP workers will never accept this," a local BJP leader, said.

Referring to the demonstrations, BJP spokesman Shamik Bhattacharya claimed "these are stray incidents." "The BJP is growing in size, as more and more people join the party. The number of aspirants has also increased. There are bound to be some problems, but that will be addressed soon," he added.



(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan