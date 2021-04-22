West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: The sixth phase of polling, which were held across 43 assembly constituencies, will decide the fate of several prominent candidates, including BJP's Mukul Roy.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid fears over the second wave of COVID-19, the sixth phase of assembly elections in West Bengal ended on Thursday with an approximate voter turnout of 79.11 per cent. As per the voter turnout app of the election commission, the maximum turnout was recorded in Tehatta at 84.84 per cent while the lowest was at 65 per cent in Bhatpara.

Meanwhile, Amdanga reported a voter turnout of 83.78 per cent, followed by Bhatar (83.12 per cent), Galsi (83.05 per cent), Gaighata (82 per cent) and Chopra (81.38 per cent). On the other hand, Islampur recorded a turnout of 76.50 per cent, Itahar at 79.27 per cent, Jagatdal at 74.78 per cent and Noapara at 70 per cent.

The sixth phase of polling, which were held across 43 assembly constituencies, will decide the fate of several prominent candidates, including Bharatiya Janata Party's Mukul Roy, Trinamool Congress' Jyotipriyo Mallick and Chandrima Bhattacharya and veteran CPI(M) leader Tanmay Bhattacharya.

It will also decide the film director Raj Chakraborty and actor Koushani Mukherjee who were fielded by the TMC from Barrackpore and the Krishnanagar North constituencies respectively.

Both BJP and TMC, which are contesting on all 43 seats, had campaigned heavily for the sixth phase of polling, especially to gain the confidence of the Matuas community, who are present in large numbers in the North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts.

While the TMC campaign was led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda held several rallies and roadshows for the sixth phase of polling.

On the other hand, the Congress-Left combine, which is contesting under the banner of Samyukta Morcha, held comparatively lesser roadshows and rallies for the sixth phase amid fears over the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, the sixth phase of polling was held for 43 assembly constituencies to decide the political fate of 306 candidates. The election commission had deployed over 1,000 companies of central forces for this phase to ensure law and order.

Voting for the first five phases of the eight-phased West Bengal assembly elections has already been done. Polling for the seventh and eighth phases will be held on April 26 and 29 respectively while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma