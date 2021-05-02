West Bengal Election Results: Banerjee defeated her aide-turned-rival and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in a knife-edge contest in the high profile Nandigram seat.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Contrary to the results predicted by the exit polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday retained the power in West Bengal as her party comfortably crossed the majority mark by winning over 200 seats in the 294-member legislative assembly.

Banerjee also defeated her aide-turned-rival and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suvendu Adhikari in a knife-edge contest in the high profile Nandigram seat. As per news agency ANI, Banerjee defeated Adhikari by a margin of only 1,200 votes.

The battle between Mamata and Adhikari had caught the eyes of political experts and pundits across the country with many describing it as the deciding seat of the West Bengal assembly elections.

Adhikari, who was once considered to be the right-hand of Mamata, had joined the BJP in December last year in presence of Amit Shah in a grand rally. Calling Shah his elder brother, Adhikari had vowed to quit politics if he fails to defeat Mamata by 50,000 votes.

"You will lose Nandigram by over half a lakh votes, or else I will quit politics. Whether it be me or anyone whom the BJP chooses to contest from Nandigram, will beat Mamata by over half lakh votes," he had said.

On the other hand, Mamata, who is widely known as the "Tigress of Bengal", had expressed confidence that she would get another term in the state and took a jibe at Adhikari, saying "too much greed is not good".

"Those who can't love culture, can't do politics here. Nandigram witnessing hooliganism. We did meeting in Birulia, TMC office destroyed. He's (Suvendu Adhikari) doing whatever he wants. I can play games too. I too will respond like lion. I'm Royal Bengal tiger," Mamata had said.

Meanwhile, several opposition leaders have congratulated Mamata over TMC's superb show in the state. "Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi for the landslide victory. What a fight! Congratulations to the people of WB," tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also extended his best wishes to Banerjee. "Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the pandemic collectively," Pawar said in a tweet.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet congratulated the people of the state for being "conscious" and hailed the workers' efforts in defeating BJP's "politics of hate".

"Hearty congratulations to the conscious public, the combative Ms. Mamta Banerjee ji and the dedicated leaders and activists of TMC, who defeated the politics of hate of BJP in Bengal!

"This is a befitting reply given by the public to the insulting sarcasm 'Didi O Didi' by a woman from the BJP," he said.

Polling in West Bengal was held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The election commission has banned all kinds of victory processions in the state in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

