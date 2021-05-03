West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2021: Banerjee also attacked the PM Modi-led central government for allegedly torturing the people of Bengal but appealed to her supporters to maintain peace.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Day after the stupendous victory of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal assembly elections 2021, party supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday called herself a "street fighter" and hinted that she wants to become the face of the opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the country. She hinted at foul play over the Nandigram result and said that she will move the court against the verdict.

Banerjee also attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for allegedly torturing the people of Bengal but appealed to her supporters to maintain peace, stressing that it is important to follow appropriate COVID behaviour.

"I received an SMS from someone wherein Returning Officer of Nandigram has written to someone if he allows recounting then his life would be under threat. For four hours server was down, Governor also congratulated me. Suddenly everything changed," Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Banerjee also denied the allegations made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of post-poll violence and claimed that the the saffron party is showing old pictures. She also said that she will meet the Governor on Monday evening and then decide on oath-taking and cabinet formation.

The TMC supremo, who is set to take oath as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third straight time, also declared all journalists as COVID warriors in the state.

"We're requesting the Centre to please sanction Rs 30,000 crores for a universal vaccine for all throughout the country. I came to know that they're sending maximum vaccines and oxygen to 2-3 states," Banerjee added.

The TMC on Sunday emerged as the winner of the highly anticipated West Bengal election, pocketing 213 of the 292 assembly seats. Its main challenger, the BJP, bagged 77 seats, while the ISF, which contested with the symbol of the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party and an Independent, managed one seat each.

The TMC had clinched 211 seats in 2016.

Though the BJP failed in its effort to dislodge Banerjee from power, it's for the first time that it will be the main opposition party in the state assembly, rising from a measly three seats in 2016 to 77.

The Left and the Congress, which ruled the state for decades, will this time have no representation as their alliance with the ISF the Samyukta Morcha mustered a vote share of less than 8 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma