West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2021: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, the protege-turned-adversary of Mamata Banerjee, defeated the TMC chief on the key battleground of Nandigram constituency.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, the protege-turned-adversary of Mamata Banerjee, defeated the Trinamool Congress chief on the key battleground of Nandigram constituency. Adhikari defeater his once-mentor by 1,763 votes.

Banerjee, whose party made a clean sweep in the prestiga battle against the BJP, conceded defeat in Nandigram adding that she will move the court against the 'mischief' in the key constituency.

"We have won so big in Bengal but I respect the verdict of the people of Nandigram. Let people of Nandigram decide. Whatever their verdict is, I accept that. It is okay," she said.

"But, I also feel there was some mischief as after the news of my victory came things changed. Then, heard that the result has changed. I will later move court on this issue," Banerjee said.

Before the official announcement of Nandigram poll results by the state election commission, confusion prevailed as several reports claimed Mamata to have registered victory in Nandigram. The constituency witnessed a see-saw battle throughout the day as Adhikari and Banerjee led alternatively in different rounds, by margins ranging from six to 12,000.

#WestBengalResults | BJP's Suvendu Adhikari wins by 1,736 votes from #Nandigram against CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/3o7BPFvQxM — Decision 2021 😷 (@ieElections) May 2, 2021

Adhikari was declared winner by 1,736 votes, not long after the Trinamool tweeted: "The counting process for Nandigram has not been completed. Please do not speculate."

After the verdict, Adhikari thanked the people for their love and support and said that he will continue to work with "never-ending committement". "My sincere thanks to great people of Nandigram for their love, trust, blessings& support&for choosing me as their representative and MLA from Nandigram. It's my never-ending commitment to be of service to them and working for their welfare. I'm truly grateful," he said.

Proving all exit polls wrong, the TMC clean sweeped the assembly polls, with the latest trends suggesting the party ahead on 213 seats of the 292 state assembly seats that went to polls.

The TMC seems to have made huge inroads in Murshidabad and Malda districts, which have traditionally been the strongholds of the Congress.

The ruling party also seems to have regained some of the lost ground that it had conceded to the BJP in Paschim Medinipur district in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Thanking the people as the Trinamool Congress headed for a landslide victory in the assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that West Bengal has "saved" India with its mandate. Banerjee said tackling the COVID-19 pandemic was her priority, asking party leaders not to organise any victory rally.

"It is the victory of the people of Bengal, the victory of democracy. Bengal has saved India today. This landslide victory came after fighting against several odds --the Centre, its machinery, its agencies. This victory has saved the humanity," Banerjee said, addressing the press as she stood on her feet for the first time in nearly two months.

"I am doing well now. I told you a few days back that I have recovered and will remove the plaster," she said, referring to the injury she received on March 10 during her visit to Nandigram, which forced her to continue the election campaign on a wheelchair.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta