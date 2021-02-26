Chowdhury is one of the most influential minority leaders of the state and has been a voracious critic of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and pan-India NRC.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: In yet another setback for Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress ahead of the assembly polls in West Bengal, Siddiqullah Chowdhury - the sitting MLA from Mongolkot in East Burdwan district - has announced that he will not contest from his own constituency.

As head of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, Chowdhury is one of the most influential minority leaders of the state and has been a voracious critic of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and pan-India NRC.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta