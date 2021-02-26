West Bengal Election 2021 | Big blow to Mamata as MLA Siddiqullah refuses to contest from Mongolkot constituency
New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: In yet another setback for Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress ahead of the assembly polls in West Bengal, Siddiqullah Chowdhury - the sitting MLA from Mongolkot in East Burdwan district - has announced that he will not contest from his own constituency.
As head of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, Chowdhury is one of the most influential minority leaders of the state and has been a voracious critic of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and pan-India NRC.
Posted By: Abhinav Gupta