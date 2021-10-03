Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: The counting of votes for the by-elections in Bhabanipur is underway today. The Bhabanipur by-elections are crucial for Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee to continue as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. The TMC had won the recently concluded assembly elections in West Bengal, but Banerjee had lost to her aide-turned-rival and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

Besides Bhabanipur, the election commission will also declare results for by-polls in Jangipur and Samserganj. As per the poll body, Bhabanipur recorded a voter turnout of 57.09 per cent while Samserganj and Jangipur saw a turnout of 79.92 per cent and 77.63 per cent respectively.

Here are the LIVE Updates from West Bengal By-Poll Results 2021:

9:22 hours: As per early trends, TMC is leading on all three seats -- Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj.

8:49 hours: Visual from Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls' High School counting centre in Bhabanipur.

8:35 hours: Counting of votes underway in Bhabanipur. Visual from Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls' High School counting centre.

8:21 hours: It has also said that that 24 companies of central forces have been deployed in Bhabanipur to avert any untoward situation.

8:10 hours: The poll body has said that there will be 21 rounds of counting to declare the by-election results of Bhabanipur.

8:00 hours: Just In: Counting of votes for by-election results in Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj begins.

7:50 hours: The counting of votes for by-election results in Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj will begin shortly.

7:30 hours: Besides Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur saw a turnout of 79.92 per cent and 77.63 per cent respectively, said the Election Commission.

7:25 hours: As per the Election Commission, Bhabanipur saw a voter turnout of 57.09 per cent.

7:15 hours: The polling for Bhabanipur by-elections was held on Thursday.

7:10 hours: Earlier, the polly body said that the counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Sunday.

7:00 hours: Besides Bhabanipur, the Election Commission will also declare results of by-elections in Jangipur and Samserganj.

6:55 hours: In Bhabanipur, the BJP had fielded Priyanka Tibrewal -- a lawyer -- against Mamata Banerjee.

6:50 hours: Mamata Banerjee needs to win the by-elections in Bhabanipur to continue as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

6:45 hours: The counting of votes for by-elections in Bhabanipur will take place today.

