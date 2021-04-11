West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Tollygunge Constituency: Tollygunge, which was later renamed as Tollyganj, is considered to be the hub of Bengali film industry and it is believed that a firm control over it is necessary to win this seat.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: The fourth phase of assembly elections in West Bengal ended on Saturday with a voter turnout of 76.16 per cent. Several important seats went to polls in the fourth phase, including the high profile seat of Tollygunge, which is considered to be the stronghold of Trinamool Congress (TMC) heavyweight Aroop Biswas.

Tollygunge, which was later renamed as Tollyganj, is considered to be the hub of Bengali film industry and it is believed that a firm control over it is necessary to win this seat.

Looking at this factor, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded two-time MP and Union Minister Babul Supriyo from Tollygunge against Biswa, who has been winning from this seat since 2006.

Supriyo, who is also a renowned singer in the Bengali film industry, believes that he will be able to end Biswas' "dictatorship and syndicate raj" in Tollygunge by winning this seat.

"A syndicate raj has been established in the film industry by the TMC and Biswas brothers (Aroop and Swarup). For the development of the Bengali film industry, this syndicate raj has to end. The BJP will take it forward to new heights," he has alleged.

Biswas, however, has asserted that he will win from Tollygunge again and dismissed Supriyo's syndicate allegations, saying there is "no interference in businesses and entrepreneurial activities".

"The BJP and Bengali culture are anti-thesis of each other. Both can never go together. Those joining the BJP will soon realise this and regret their decision," he said.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist), which once used to enjoy a strong presence on this seat, has claimed that Biswas has formed a "reign of terror in the industry". It has also fielded Debdut Ghosh as its candidate in Tollygunge.

A brief history of Tollygunge:

Tollygunge was once a stronghold for CPI(M). Prasanta Sur, the former West Bengal Minister, had first won this seat in 1977. He continued to be the MLA from here till 1991. However, Congress' Pankaj Banerjee won in Tollygunge in 1996.

In 2006, Aroop Biswas was fielded by the TMC. Till today, Biswas continues to hold this crucial West Bengal seat.

Meanwhile, the eight-phase assembly elections in West Bengal began on March 27 and will continue till April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma