New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid reports of infighting within the party over the selection of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, the BJP has summoned all senior state leaders to Delhi. According to a News18 report, the top leadership has summoned Mukul Roy and Dilip Ghosh on an urgent basis.

BJP workers in West Bengal have been protesting over the selection of candidates for the assembly polls, laying bare the rift between old-timers and new entrants.

On Tuesday, BJP supporters from Canning West, Magrahat, Kultali, Joynagar and Bishnupur were protesting outside the Hastings office of the party since the morning, often getting involved in scuffles among themselves, forcing the police to intervene.

The cops were forced to use 'mild lathi-charge' to disperse the crowd outside the BJP state election office in Kolkata. However, the party denied the charges of its workers turning violent, with party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya terming it "some kind of conspiracy".

Hundreds of supporters of the BJP staged protests outside the party's election office in Kolkata on Monday, and even reportedly heckled senior leaders Mukul Roy, Arjun Singh and Shiv Prakash.

The protesters claimed that TMC leaders involved in corruption have been given nominations by the BJP. Some of those leaders are also accused of atrocities against BJP members, they said.

The protests outside the BJP's election office and different parts of the state have been underway since Sunday evening after the announcement of the party's second list of 63 candidates for the third and fourth phase of elections in West Bengal.

The protests over the selection of candidates took violent turns in certain places with BJP supporters vandalising party offices and locking up central leaders, besides blocking roads by burning tyres.

The BJP said that they were looking into the issues, maintaining that the protests were a result of the party growing in size.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta