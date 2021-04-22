New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 43 seats in the sixth phase of the assembly election in West Bengal amid a surge in COVID-19 cases with the state reporting record infections. Long queues were seen outside most of the polling booths even before the voting began. In this phase, elections are being held in 17 seats in the North 24 Parganas district and nine seats in Nadia -- most of which has a significant presence of the Matuas, who are crucial to the electoral success of any party in the state.

Besides, elections are also being held in the nine seats in Uttar Dinajpur district and eight in Purba Bardhaman. Over 1.03 crore voters will decide the political fate of 306 candidates in this phase. Of them, 53.21 lakh are men and 50.65 lakh women, while 256 are third gender. The voting is being held in 14,480 polling stations in the 43 assembly segments in the four districts. Polling will continue till 6.30 pm, officials said.

Here are the LIVE Updates of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021:

11:20 am: Polling underway in Chopra, North Dinajpur during the sixth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections

11:10 am: West Bengal | Drone being used for security surveillance in the area near booth number 131-132 in Amdanga, North 24 Paraganas

11:00 am: A voter at a booth near Nandigram village, Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district was given first aid by the ITBP medic team during the sixth phase of polling in West Bengal today

10:30 am: Voting underway for the sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Visuals from Banpara

10:15 pm: ITBP troops guarding polling booths in Katwa, Purba Bardhaman District during the sixth phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections

10:00 am: 17.19% voter turnout recorded till 9.30 am in the sixth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections

9:00 am: Voting is underway at booth number 134 - at Raiganj Coronation High School - in Uttar Dinajpur. The voting could not begin on time here at 7 am, due to technical issues.

8:30 am: BJP candidate from Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur, Krishna Kalyani cast his vote at booth number 134. He says, "Voting began a little late. It's a festival of democracy & everyone is participating. You can see the queues, it shows that this time voting will be for change, development."

7:48 am: West Bengal: BJP national vice president Mukul Roy casts his vote for the sixth phase of state Assembly polls at booth number 141 - at Kanchrapara Municipal Polytechnic High School - in Kanchrapara of North 24 Parganas district.

7:35 am: People queue up to cast their vote for the sixth phase of #WestBengalPolls. Visuals from booth number 175 in Islampur, Uttar Dinajpur district.

7:25 am: Voting for the sixth phase of #WestBengalPolls is yet to begin at booth number 134 - at Raiganj Coronation High School - in Uttar Dinajpur, due to some technical issues.

7:10 am: West Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh casts his vote at booth number 144 in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas. His son and party's candidate from Bhatpara, Pawan Singh also casts his vote.

7:00 am: Voting for the sixth phase of #WestBengalElections begins, 43 constituencies across 4 districts go to polls today.

6:45 am: People queue up outside polling station number 116 in Jagatdal constituency; voting for the sixth phase of #WestBengalPolls will commence at 7 am today.

6:30 am: Preparations underway at a polling booth in Mongalkote constituency, ahead of voting for the sixth phase of #WestBengalElections2021 today.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan