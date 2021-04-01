West Bengal Polls 2021 LIVE: More than 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies, as eyes are set on Nandigram where Cm Mamata Banerjee is contesting against BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 30 constituencies, including the high-profile Nandigram seat, in the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections amid tight security, officials said. Voting is underway with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in nine seats each in Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts, eight in Bankura and four in South 24 Parganas. Long queues were seen outside polling stations, where voting will continue till 6.30 pm.

More than 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies, as eyes are set on Nandigram where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. The Election Commission has declared all the 10,620 polling booths as sensitive and deployed around 651 companies of central forces, apart from the state police, to provide security. A total of 210 companies of central armed police forces have been deployed in Paschim Medinipur, 199 in Purba Medinipur, 170 in South 24 Parganas and 72 in Bankura.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the second phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021:

9:00 am: West Bengal | The people here want development. We need a super speciality hospital and a women's college here. A large number of people have come out to cast their vote today: Hiron Chatterjee, actor and BJP candidate from Kharagpur Sadar assembly constituency,

8:40 am: West Bengal: Unidentified miscreants killed a TMC worker with a sharp weapon last night, at Dadpur village in West Midnapore district. SP West Midnapore says, "Eight people arrested in connection with the murder."

8:25 am: West Bengal | In Nowpara, booth no. 22, Anchal-1, my polling agent has been surrounded by 150 TMC goons. He hasn't been allowed to enter the polling booth. In Barunia, voters being threatened and shown the TMC symbol: Bharti Ghosh, BJP candidate from Debra constituency

8;15 am; ITBP troops guard polling booths in East Midnapore district and help out senior citizens there, during the second phase of #WestBengalElections

8:05 am: I appeal to people to come out in large numbers to cast their vote as the whole country is looking at Nandigram. People are waiting to see if development or politics of appeasement will win here: Bharatiya Janata Party's Nandigram candidate, Suvendu Adhikari

8:00 am: West Bengal: Bharatiya Janata Party's Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari on his way to a polling booth in the assembly constituency. "Voting is underway, the situation is under control. People are hoping for development," he says.

7:45 am: West Bengal: Voters queue outside polling booth number 110 in Nandigram, as the second phase of voting for Assembly elections gets underway

7:15 am: Polling begins at booth number 137 in Bankura, in the second phase of voting for Assembly elections

7:00 am: The second phase of voting for Assembly elections in West Bengal begin

6:50 am: Mock poll underway at a polling booth in Bankura, as West Bengal gears up for the second phase of #AssemblyElections2021 today

6:30 am: West Bengal to vote today in the second phase of #AssemblyElections2021. Visuals from polling station 110 at SN Primary School in Reapara, Nandigram where preparation ahead of voting is underway

6:15 am: West Bengal: Preparations underway at polling station 76 in Nandigram constituency, ahead of voting for the second phase of #WestBengalElections2021 today

6:00 am: West Bengal: Preparations underway at a polling booth in South 24 Parganas, ahead of voting for the second phase of #WestBengalElections2021 today

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan