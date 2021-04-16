WB Polls 2021, Purulia Constituency: The BJP fielded Congress turncoat Sudip Kumar Mukherjee while the TMC tried its luck on Sujoy Banerjee. Congress has fielded Partha Pratim Banerjee from the Purulia seat.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Purulia Assembly constituency in West Bengal went to polls during the first phase of the Assembly Elections in the state on March 27. The Purulia Assembly constituency, which falls under the Purulia district, witnessed a voter turn out of 79.58 per cent, during the 2021 polls and is one among the key seats in the state.

The Purulia assembly constituency, this year witnessed a contest between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the two main rivals in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. The BJP fielded Congress turncoat Sudip Kumar Mukherjee while the TMC tried its luck on Sujoy Banerjee. Congress has fielded Partha Pratim Banerjee from the Purulia seat.

Sudip Kumar Mukherjee currently represents the Purulia seat in the state legislative assembly and recently ditched the Congress to join the BJP. The TMC is eyeing to win the seat this year, while the BJP has shown faith in the rebel leader and is hoping that the party gets the votes on his name.

What happened in 2016 and 2011 Assembly Elections?

In the 2016 Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Purulia constituency had 12 candidates for assembly seat contention and it was a close fight between the Congress and the TMC. Congress candidate Sudip Kumar Mukherjee won the 2016 elections by a margin of just 4,911 votes by defeating Trinamool Congress's Dibyajyoti Prasad Singh Deo who came second. In 2016, the constituency had a total of 2,27,703 registered electors and the voter turnout was recorded at 80.26 per cent.

Sudip Kumar Mukherjee got a total of 81,365 votes, while All India Trinamool Congress's Dibyajyoti Prasad Singh Deo got 76,454 votes. Bharatiya Janta Party's candidate Nagendra Kumar Ojha grabbed 12,757 votes to finish at the third place. The top three parties secured 45.3 per cent, 42.6 per cent and 7.1 per cent respectively.

In 2016, the Purulia assembly seat had 2,26,721 registered voters. Of the, 1,17,516 were male and 1,09,205 were female voters. 1.3 per cent of votes were casted for NOTA. In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC candidate KP Singh Deo defeated Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) candidate Kaushik Mazumdar by a massive margin of 26,487 votes.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan