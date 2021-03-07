West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Slamming Mamata Banerjee-led TMC for the "poor-state" of West Bengal, PM Modi said that the saffron party will make state 'Sonar Bangla' again.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a mega rally at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata and asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the upcoming assembly elections in the West Bengal.

Slamming Mamata Banerjee-led Trinmool Congress (TMC) for the "poor state" of West Bengal, PM Modi said that the saffron party will make state 'Sonar Bangla' again.

Here are the key highlights from PM Modi's address:

* This Brigade Parade Ground has been witness to many great leaders and also witnessed those who have disrupted West Bengal's progress. People of Bengal never left their hopes for change

* Bengal wants 'shanti', 'sonar Bangla', 'pragatisheel Bangla'

* In this Assembly elections, there are TMC, Left and Congress, and their anti-Bengal attitude on a side. On the other side, there are people of Bengal

* The dream of 'sonar bangla' will be fulfilled. Today, I have come here today to assure you of Bengal's development, to increase investment here, to protect Bengal's culture and to bring change

* Bengal trusted Mamata Banerjee to bring in change but she betrayed its people, insulted them

* The next 25 years are very important for the development of Bengal. The development here in the next 5 years will lay the foundation for State's development in the next 25 years

* I have come here to make you believe in 'Asol Poribortan'. Belief in Bengal's development, in change of Bengal's situation, in increasing investment and industries in Bengal and in the reconstruction of Bengal

* I have come here to make you believe that we'll work hard for farmers, businessmen and the development of sisters and daughters. We will live every moment to fulfill your dreams

* You know it very well how the democratic system has been destroyed here. BJP will strengthen this system. We will bring the change to re-establish public belief in government systems, in the police and the administration

* They made promises to work for 'Maa, maati, manush'. But you tell me, has TMC been able to bring change in the lives of common people here in the last 10 years?

* The people of Bengal had chosen you as 'Didi' but then why did you remain the pishi of a nephew? The people of Bengal are asking only this one question from you

* Some days back, when you (Mamata Banerjee) rode a scooty, everyone was praying that you are not hurt. It is good that you didn't fall, otherwise, you would have made enemy the state where the scooty was manufactured

* Your (Mamata Banerjee's) scooty took a turn towards Nandigram instead of going to Bhawanipore. Didi, I wish everyone well and don't want anyone hurt. But what can I do if the scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram?

