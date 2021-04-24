West Bengal Elections 2021: The Phansidewa assembly constituency, which falls in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal, is reserved for the scheduled tribes (ST), here's all you need to know.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: The Phansidewa Vidhan Sabha Constituency is one of the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal where polling was held during the fifth phase of voting on April 17. Known for being the stronghold of Congress, the Phansidewa assembly constituency, which falls in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal, is reserved for the scheduled tribes (ST).

What happened in the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections?

In 2016, Sunil Chandra Tirkey of Congress won the election with 73,158 votes. He defeated Trinamool Congress' Carolus Lakra, who received 66,084 votes. The total voter turnout in 2016 was 1,81,280, out of which 1,05,706 were male and 99,770 were female voters.

What happened in the 2011 West Bengal Assembly Elections?

In 2011, Sunil Chandra Tirkey of Congress won this seat with 61,388 votes. He defeated Chhotan Kisku of CPI(M), who received 59,151 votes in the election. The total voter turnout in 2016 was 1,42,133. Sunil won this seat in 2011 with a margin of 2,237 votes.

What about this year's assembly elections in West Bengal?

This year, seven candidates are contesting from this high profile seat. Congress' Sunil Chandra Tirkey, TMC's Chhotan Kisku, BJP's Durga Murmu, BSP's Karuna Ranjan Soren, BTP's Amit Lakra, SUCI (C)'s Bholaa Tirki and CPI (M-L) Liberation's Sumanti Ekka.

The polling in Phansidewa took place during the fifth phase of voting on April 17. The polling for the first four phases took place on March 27, April 1, April 6 and April 10. The polling for the sixth phase was held on April 22 and the seventh phase polling will be held on April 27.

The result of the West Bengal elections will be declared on May 2.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma