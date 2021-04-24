West Bengal Elections 2021, Murshidabad Constituency: This year, Shaoni Singha Roy has changed the political equations in Murshidabad by joining Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: The seventh phase of polling for the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held on April 26. One of the important seats where political experts would focus is the Murshidabad Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Over the years, the Murshidabad assembly seat, which falls under the Murshidabad Lok Sabha Constituency, has traditionally supported the Congress. However, the All India Forward Bloc, formed by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in 1939, has also won this seat several times.

What about past election results and winners?

In 2011, Congress had fielded Shaoni Singha Roy against Forward Bloc's Bivas Chakraborty. Roy had retained this high profile seat for the Congress by defeating Chakraborty by a margin of over 6,300 votes or 3.88 per cent.

In 2016, Roy consolidated her position in Murshidabad as she defeated Trinamool Congress' Ashim Krishna Bhatta by a margin of more than 25,000 votes when a voter turnout of 85.58 per cent was recorded.

What about this year's assembly elections in West Bengal?

This year, Roy has changed the political equations in Murshidabad by joining Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. Roy's popularity in Murshidabad has increased over the past few years, making it difficult for other candidates in the region.

Looking at this, Congress has fielded senior party leader Niazuddin Sekh against Roy. The contest has also been beefed up this year as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is banking on the Modi wave, has fielded Gouri Sankar Ghosh in this high profile seat.

The polling in Murshidabad will take place during the seventh phase of voting on April 26 while the fate of the candidates will be declared on May 2.

In the seventh phase of polling, a total of 86,78,221 voters -- 44,44,634 male and 42,33,358 women and 229 from the third gender are eligible to exercise their franchise in the 34 constituencies spread across Malda (Part I), Kolkata Dakshin, Murshidabad (Part I), Paschim Bardhaman (Part 1) and Dakshin Dinajpur districts.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma