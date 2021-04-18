West Bengal Elections 2021, Medinipur Constituency: June Malia, the daughter of model Shivangini Maliah, is confident of her win in Medinipur and believes that Mamata Banerjee will return to power for a third consecutive term in West Bengal.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: The Medinipur Vidhan Sabha Constituency, located in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, has caught the eyes of political experts and pundits. The seat was represented by Trinamool Congress' Mrigendra Nath Maiti but has been vacant since his death in December 2020.

Medinipur was once considered to be a stronghold for the Communist Party of India. However, the CPI rule was ended in 2011 after Maiti, backed by the Mamata Banerjee wave, defeated veteran CPI leader Santosh Rana by more than 28,000 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal elections, Maiti consolidated his position in Medinipur by defeating Rana again by more than 32,000 votes. However, this seat was left vacant following his demise in December 2020.

Political experts feel that Maiti's demise could turn the table in Medinipur that could impact the final results in the state. Therefore TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who is seeking her third straight term, has fielded popular Bengali actress June Malia in Medinipur.

Malia, however, will face a stiff contest from Bharatiya Janata Party's Shamit Dash and Congress and Left alliance candidate Tarun Kumar Ghosh in this year's assembly elections in West Bengal.

However, Malia, the daughter of model Shivangini Maliah, is confident of her win in Medinipur and believes that Banerjee will return to power for a third consecutive term in West Bengal.

"I took my time to get into politics. The jump is a high one but I have waited. I never make whimsical decisions, be it politics or film scripts," she had said recently when asked about her decision to join the TMC.

Meanwhile, the polling in Medinipur was held on March 27 in the first phase of the assembly election in West Bengal. The fate of the candidates will be announced by the election commission on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma