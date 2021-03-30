West Bengal Assembly Elections: Mamata Banerjee was heading towards the venue of her own roadshow when BJP supporters chased her convoy and raised the slogans.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was reportedly heckled with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans by BJP supporters when she crossed the venue of Home Minister Amit Shah's roadshow in Nandigram on Tuesday. According to reports, Banerjee was heading towards the venue of her own roadshow when BJP supporters chased her convoy and raised the slogans.

The lights are trained on the high-voltage campaign for the prestigious seat in Purba Medinipur district, which is set to conclude on Tuesday evening as the polling there is slated to be held in the second phase on April 1. Shah and Banerjee are holding back-to-back roadshows in Nandigram today as the attention has turned towards the electoral battle between Banerjee and her protege-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari in the high-profile constituency.

TMC and BJP are involved in a heated war of words over the death of an 82-year-old woman who was the mother of a BJP worker. The woman died a month after being allegedly beaten up by TMC workers in Nimta area of North 24 Parganas district.

As Shah condoled the death of Shova Majumdar on Monday, Banerjee hit back asking why was the home minister silent during the Hathras rape case in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

"I don't know how the sister has died. We don't support violence against women. Amit Shah tweets and says, "Bengal ka kya haal hai." What is the condition in UP? What is the condition in Hathras?," she said while addressing a rally in Nandigram on Monday.

Launching a scathing attack on return, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Banerjee had "lost her mental balance" and was scared of defeat in the West Bengal assembly polls. "Mamata Ji has lost mental balance. She is highly disappointed by negative response in Nandigram. Speaking about UP instead of condoling her (elderly mother of a BJP worker) death is like running away from responsibilities," he said.

Tuesday is the last day of campaigning for the second phase of the elections in Bengal on Thursday. While 39 assembly constituencies are going to polls in Assam in phase 2, 30 seats in West Bengal will be voting in the second phase of the election in the state.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta