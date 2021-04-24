West Bengal Elections 2021: During the polls on April 1, the Haldia constituency witnessed over 89 per cent of voter turnout, which is among the highest in phase 2 polling in Bengal.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Six phases of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 have been completed so far while two phases are remaining which will take place on April 26 and April 29 across eight districts. Among the Assembly constituencies where polling has been completed in Haldia, where voting was held in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

Haldia, which falls in the Purbo Medinipur district, is one of the most important constituencies in the 294 assembly constituencies across 23 districts in West Bengal. During the polls on April 1, the Haldia constituency witnessed over 89 per cent of voter turnout, which is among the highest in phase 2 polling in Bengal.

This year, the Haldia constituency witnessed a direct fight between the two main rivals, the BJP and the TMC. While TMC is banking on Swapan Naskar, the BJP fielded incumbent MLA and CPM turncoat Tapasi Mondal from the seat. Tapasi Mondal won the Haldia seat from the CPM ticket in 2016, however, she later joined the BJP in 2020 and now is contesting from the seat on a BJP ticket.

What happened in the 2016 and 2011 Assembly elections

The Haldia seat is currently represented by the Communist Party Of India (Marxist)'s (CPIM) turncoat Tapasi Mondal in the state legislative assembly, who joined the BJP in 2020. In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,23,370 eligible electors, of which 1,15,831 were male, 1,07,538 female and 1 voter of the third gender. Tapasi won the 2016 Assembly election in Bengal by defeating All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Madhurima Mandal by a margin of 21,493 votes.

Tapasi Mondal got a total of 1,01,330 votes, while All India Trinamool Congress's Madhurima Mandal secured 79,837 votes, comprising of over 90 per cent of the total polled in 2016. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) candidate Pradip Kumar Bijali secured 13,471 votes to finish in third place. The voter turnout in Haldia in the previous Assembly election was 90.47 per cent.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress's Seuli Saha defeated the Communist Party Of India (MARXIST)'s Nityananda Bera by 11,924 votes. In the 2011 elections, there were a total of 1,88,653 eligible electors, of which 99,554 were male, 89,099 female and voters of the third gender.

