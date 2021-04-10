West Bengal Elections 2021: Over 1.15 crore voters will be exercising their franchise to decide the fate of 373 candidates, including Union minister Babul Supriyo.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Over 1.15 crore voters will be exercising their franchise to decide the fate of 373 candidates, including Union minister Babul Supriyo and state ministers Partha Chatterjee and Arup Biswas, in the fourth phase polling of West Bengal assembly elections.

Voting is underway with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in nine seats in Howrah district, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Cooch Behar and 10 in Hooghly, officials said. Long queues were seen outside polling stations where voting will continue till 6.30 pm.

Here are the LIVE update on fourth phase polling of West Bengal assembly elections:

09:40 am: A voter killed while standing in queue at booth in Sitalkuchi of Cooch Behar district, allegedly in firing. Deceased identified as Ananda Burman (18), a first-time voter; still unclear who fired the shot, reports Times of India

09:37 am: Prashant Kishor also knows that Modi Ji is the best and a 'sonar Bangla' will be made under his leadership. But to fool the people he got associated with TMC: BJP leader Locket Chatterjee, in Hoogly

09:35 am: Glad BJP's taking my clubhouse chat more seriously than words of its leaders. On selective use of part of conversation, urge them to release full conversation: Prashant Kishor to ANI on leaked audio where he's saying "Modi, Mamata equally popular" among Bengal poll-related things

08:44 am: The biggest challenge is to remove Mamata Didi and TMC from West Bengal. Aroop Biswas (TMC candidate from the constituency) has been the right hand of all her works. So is a challenge to change the atmosphere of terror here: Babul Supriyo

08:42 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters in the fourth phase of the West Bengal election to cast their votes in record numbers. "As the 4th phase of the West Bengal elections begin, urging the people voting today to do so in record numbers. I would especially request the youth and women to vote in large numbers," he said in a tweet soon after the polling began.

8:40 am: A security personnel helps a woman voter get to a polling station in Alipurduar, as the fourth phase of Assembly elections are underway.

8:35 am: Long queue of voters at a polling station in Kulberia Dharmatala F.P. School, Bhangar, South 24 Parganas

Tight security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful voting, with 789 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) being deployed to guard 15,940 polling stations. At least 187 companies of CAPF, the highest deployment of forces among poll-bound districts in the phase, are in Cooch Behar, which has witnessed sporadic incidents of violence, including an attack on BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, in the run-up to the elections.

State police forces have also been deployed at strategic locations to aid the central forces. Elections for the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal are being held in eight phases. The votes will be counted on May 2.

