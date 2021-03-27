West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Total 73,80,942 voters will be exercising their franchise in the first phase. Of them, 37,52,938 are male and 36,27,949 female, while there are 55 third gender voters.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: More than 73 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the fate of 191 candidates across 30 assembly segments, most of which are in the once-Naxal-affected Jungle Mahal region, as the state goes to the polls in the first phase today. The elections started amid tight security with the Election Commission deploying around 684 companies of central forces that would guard 10,288 polling booths housed in 7,061 premises. Total 73,80,942 voters will be exercising their franchise in the first phase. Of them, 37,52,938 are male and 36,27,949 female, while there are 55 third gender voters. West Bengal will be voting in eight phases for 294 seats, starting on Saturday. The votes will be counted on May 2.

Besides, the state police will also be deployed at strategic locations, they added. In the first phase, polling will take place amid strict COVID-19 guidelines in all nine seats in Purulia, four in Bankura, four in Jhargram and six in Paschim Medinipur, besides the seven seats in high-stakes Purba Medinipur -- the home ground of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The TMC and BJP have fielded candidates in 29 seats each, while the Left-Congress-ISF alliance has put up candidates in all 30 seats, even as there are "friendly fights" in some. Of these 30 seats, 27 were won by the TMC in the 2016 assembly elections, the Congress bagged two and RSP one.

11:25 am: 24.61% voter turnout recorded till 11 am, in the first phase of polling in West Bengal Assembly elections: Election Commission of India

11:00 am: "Voter turnout for ACs Kanthi Dakshin (216)&Kanthi Uttar (213) at 9:13am was 18.47%&18.95% respectively, 4 mins later at 9:17am voter turnout reduced to 10.60%&9:40%. Such discrepancy raises question on genuineness of data issued by EC,"he states

10;30 am; Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party delegation led by party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya to meet CEO West Bengal at 2pm, today

9:45 am: Kolkata: A delegation of TMC MPs to meet West Bengal CEO today at 12 noon to "raise some serious concerns", as voting for the first phase of State Assembly elections is underway

9:35 am: As per the initial trends by the Election Commission of India, a total of 7.72 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 9 am.

9;30 am; TMC will win Bengal. Bengal's daughter will defeat Bengal's traitor in his own backyard at Nandigram, members of tourist gang will continue to do what they do best - try & destroy institutions in India. Women in Bengal will continue to wear sarees any way they want: Derek O'Brien

9;20 am; East Midnapore: 2 security personnel injured in a firing incident at Satsatmal, Bhagwanpur assembly constituency, early morning today, ahead of voting for West Bengal polls Those associated with TMC trying to terrorise ppl in Argoal panchayat area: Anup Chakraborty,BJP Dist Pres

9;15 am; He later went there again & met people. We approached EC that there should be free & fair polls. People will choose whom they want. TMC is scared. We've given name of one Alauddin to EC, he creates disturbance there: Soumendu Adhikari, BJP leader & brother of Suvendu Adhikari

9:10 am: Former Trinamool Congress stalwart and Nandigram BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari writes to Election Commission, seeking suspension of Haldia Addl SP Partha Ghosh, Haldia SDPO Barunbaidya and some other officers of Nandigram Police Station for "helping TMC members in carrying out malpractices, irregularities during polls"

9:00 am: Voters being influenced & stopped from voting at booth number 149. Overall polling being held peacefully. EVMs malfunctioning at some locations, it happens in all polls, EC is looking into it: Soumendu Adhikari, BJP leader & brother of Suvendu Adhikari

8;55 am; Voting underway at booth number 67A in Patashpur assembly constituency, East Midnapore

8:45 am:

8:40 am:

বাংলার সকল মানুষকে আমি অনুরোধ করব নিজের গণতান্ত্রিক অধিকার প্রয়োগ করুন, সবাই আসুন, ভোট দিন।



I call upon the people of Bengal to exercise their democratic right by coming out and voting in large numbers. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2021

8:30 am: Voting underway smoothly in Midnapore town. But, at some places in rural areas, TMC workers are trying to create a disturbance. At booth no. 266 & 267, 7-8 TMC workers entered the booth to influence the voters. We've complained to EC: BJP candidate from West Midnapore, Samit Das

8:20 am: BJP candidate from West Midnapore, Samit Das casts his vote at a polling booth there in the first phase of #WestBengalElections2021

8:00 am: Voting underway at a polling centre in Purulia for the first phase of #WestBengalElections2021

7:40 am: West Bengal: Voting underway at Kechanda Part Basic School in Jhargram

7:25 am: #WestBengalElections2021: Voting underway at a polling centre in West Midnapore

7:10 am: West Bengal: First phase of polling begins in Jhargram #WestBengalElections2021

7:00 am: First phase voting of Assembly Elections in West Bengal

6:30 am: West Bengal: Preparations underway at a polling booth inEast Midnapore, ahead of voting for the first phase of #WestBengalElections2021 today. Visuals from Prabhat Kumar College in Contai

6:00 am: We've 509 vulnerable booths in our district. We've deployed 169 companies. We're monitoring booths with CAPF & non-CPF measures. Over 50% of polling booths have a webcasting facility & CCTV, videographer. We've 800 micro-observers for phase 1: Dist Election Officer, East Midnapore

