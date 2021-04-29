West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2021: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will likely get another term in the state while the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to make big gains.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Ending months of deliberations, the exit polls on Thursday predicted that Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to retain the power in West Bengal while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was hoping to turn the tide in the state, will make big gains in the state. On the other hand, it would be distant dream for the Congress-Left alliance to form the government in West Bengal as its dismal show in the state will continue.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma