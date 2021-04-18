West Bengal Elections 2021, Chunchura Constituency: Chatterjee, a veteran Bengal actress, is BJP's MP from Hooghly. The BJP has decided to field Chatterjee from Chunchura looking at Mazumdar's popularity in the region.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: The Chunchura Vidhan Sabha Constituency, which went to polls in the fourth phase of assembly elections in West Bengal, has grabbed the eyes of politicals experts and pundits this year. Once considered to be a bastion for All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) and its candidate Naren Dey, this high profile seat will see a fierce battle between Trinamool Congress' Asit Mazumdar and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Locket Chatterjee.

Mazumdar, who currently serves as the Vice President of Hooghly District TMC, had ended the Forward Bloc rule in the 2011 West Bengal elections by defeating Naren Dey by 44,592 votes. In 2016, Mazumdar consolidated his position in Chunchura by defeating Forward Bloc's Dr Pranab Kumar Ghosh by 29,684 votes.

Mazumdar has expressed confidence that he will retain his seat for the third straight. However, experts feel that he will likely face a stiff contest from BJP's Locket Chatterjee and Forward Bloc's Dr Pranab Kumar Ghosh.

Chatterjee, a veteran Bengal actress, is BJP's MP from Hooghly. The BJP has decided to field Chatterjee from Chunchura looking at Mazumdar's popularity in the region.

Chatterjee, a former TMC leader, has also expressed confidence that she would win from Chunchura. She has also dismissed Mamata Banerjee's claim of EVM manipulation.

"I had joined the Trinamool to work but certain incidents and circumstances made me feel suffocated. In my opinion, people in the BJP are doing some constructive work and thus, I decided to join the party," she had said earlier.

"There are wounded tigresses in every Bengal home. They will respond on the EVM box," she had added.

Meanwhile, the fifth phase of polling for West Bengal elections ended on April 17 amid fears over COVID-19. The voting for sixth, the seventh and eighth phase will be held on April 22, April 26 and April 29 respectively while the declaration of results will take place on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma