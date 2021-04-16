West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: The BJP has fielded veteran actor Rudranil Ghosh in Bhabanipur who will face a direct contest from West Bengal Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and Congress' Mohammed Shadab Khan.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: In what could be described as a clash of clans, senior Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Sovandeb Chattopadhyay will lock horns with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and veteran Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in the Bhabanipur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

Bhabanipur, which is a part of the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency, is represented by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. However, Banerjee, who is seeking her third straight term, has decided to contest from Nandigram this year against party turncoat Suvendu Adhikari amid the stern challenge posed by the BJP.

The BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is buoyed by its success in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections and believes that it would be able to end the 10-year rule of TMC in Bhabanipur this year.



The party has fielded veteran actor Rudranil Ghosh in Bhabanipur who would face a direct contest from West Bengal Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and Congress' Mohammed Shadab Khan.

However, Chattopadhyay, who was a boxer during his college days, is quite popular in Bhabanipur and had won from this seat in 1991 and 1996 as a Congress candidate. Looking at his success in the past, the TMC has fielded Chattopadhyay again from Bhabanipur.

"I will not neglect Bhabanipur, I will give good candidate [for Bhabanipur] but I want my name in Nandigram. Due to my love for Nandigram, I could not control my emotions," TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had said earlier.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 would be conducted in eight phases. The first four phases have been conducted while the fifth phase will be held on April 17. The sixth, seventh and eighth phase will be held on April 22, April 26 and April 29 respectively while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma