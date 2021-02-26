West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: 8-phase polling from March 27 to April 29, counting of votes on May 2
New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29 while the counting of votes will be held on May 2, the Election Commission said while announcing the poll schedule for five states.
The polling will take place in the state on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22 , April 26 and April 29 whie the counting of votes for all the five states going to polls will be held on May 2.
Phase I - 38 seats
Issue of notification - March 2
Last date of nomination - March 9
Scrutiny of nomination- March 10
Withdrawal of nomination - March 12
Polling Date - March 27
Phase II - 30 seats
Issue of notification - March 5
Last date of nomination - March 12
Scrutiny of nomination- March 15
Withdrawal of nomination - March 17
Polling Date - April 1
Phase III - 31 seats
Issue of notification - March 12
Last date of nomination - March 19
Scrutiny of nomination- March 20
Withdrawal of nomination - March 22
Polling Date - April 6
Phase IV - 44 seats
Issue of notification - March 16
Last date of nomination - March 23
Scrutiny of nomination- March 24
Withdrawal of nomination - March 26
Polling Date - April 10
Phase V - 45 seats
Issue of notification - March 23
Last date of nomination - March 30
Scrutiny of nomination- March 31
Withdrawal of nomination - April 3
Polling Date - April 17
Phase VI - 43 seats
Issue of notification - March 26
Last date of nomination - April 3
Scrutiny of nomination- April 5
Withdrawal of nomination - April 7
Polling Date - April 22
Phase VII - 36 seats
Issue of notification - March 31
Last date of nomination - April 7
Scrutiny of nomination- April 8
Withdrawal of nomination - April 12
Polling Date - April 26
Phase VIII - 35 seats
Issue of notification - March 31
Last date of nomination - April 7
Scrutiny of nomination- April 8
Withdrawal of nomination - April 12
Polling Date - April 29
The assembly polls in West Bengal have turned into a prestige battle between Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and the BJP, which is leaving no stone unturned to turn the tide.
Recently, several leaders from the Trinamool have left the party and many of them have joined the BJP ahead of the state polls. Among the big names are former Mamata aide Suvendhu Adhikari, former West Bengal minister and cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla, former TMC MP Sunil Mondal and former party MLAs Arindam Bhattacharya and Vaishali Dalmia.
