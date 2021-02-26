West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: The state is expected to witness a tough battle between Mamata Banerjee's TMC and the BJP, with the latter eyeing to turn the tide.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29 while the counting of votes will be held on May 2, the Election Commission said while announcing the poll schedule for five states.

The polling will take place in the state on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22 , April 26 and April 29 whie the counting of votes for all the five states going to polls will be held on May 2.

Phase I - 38 seats

Issue of notification - March 2

Last date of nomination - March 9

Scrutiny of nomination- March 10

Withdrawal of nomination - March 12

Polling Date - March 27

Phase II - 30 seats

Issue of notification - March 5

Last date of nomination - March 12

Scrutiny of nomination- March 15

Withdrawal of nomination - March 17

Polling Date - April 1

Phase III - 31 seats

Issue of notification - March 12

Last date of nomination - March 19

Scrutiny of nomination- March 20

Withdrawal of nomination - March 22

Polling Date - April 6

Phase IV - 44 seats

Issue of notification - March 16

Last date of nomination - March 23

Scrutiny of nomination- March 24

Withdrawal of nomination - March 26

Polling Date - April 10

Phase V - 45 seats

Issue of notification - March 23

Last date of nomination - March 30

Scrutiny of nomination- March 31

Withdrawal of nomination - April 3

Polling Date - April 17

Phase VI - 43 seats

Issue of notification - March 26

Last date of nomination - April 3

Scrutiny of nomination- April 5

Withdrawal of nomination - April 7

Polling Date - April 22

Phase VII - 36 seats

Issue of notification - March 31

Last date of nomination - April 7

Scrutiny of nomination- April 8

Withdrawal of nomination - April 12

Polling Date - April 26

Phase VIII - 35 seats

Issue of notification - March 31

Last date of nomination - April 7

Scrutiny of nomination- April 8

Withdrawal of nomination - April 12

Polling Date - April 29

The assembly polls in West Bengal have turned into a prestige battle between Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and the BJP, which is leaving no stone unturned to turn the tide.

Recently, several leaders from the Trinamool have left the party and many of them have joined the BJP ahead of the state polls. Among the big names are former Mamata aide Suvendhu Adhikari, former West Bengal minister and cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla, former TMC MP Sunil Mondal and former party MLAs Arindam Bhattacharya and Vaishali Dalmia.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta