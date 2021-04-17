New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Voting for 45 constituencies in West Bengal's fifth phase Assembly elections began at 7 am to decide the fate of 342 candidates on Saturday amid tight security. This phase of the elections will witness an intense battle in the 13 constituencies of North Bengal, including five in Darjeeling, one in Kalimpong, and seven in Jalpaiguri. Voting will be held at 15,789 polling stations in the fifth phase of the elections across the 45 constituencies covering the districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and a segment of Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman.

The security for this phase has been beefed up with the deployment of 1,071 companies of central forces for ensuring a peaceful election. In addition to this, 15,790 state police officials will also be on duty on Saturday. As many as 118 companies have been deployed for Quick Response Team (QRT), sector office, post-poll situation and strongrooms.

Here are the LIVE Updates of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021:

10:00 am: 16.15% voter turnout recorded till 9:30 am. Voting for the fifth phase of the State's Assembly elections is underway today.

9:45 am: I've full authority to enter a polling booth. They (Central forces) even searched my pocket in which I was carrying pictures of my goddess.This is a democratic country. I'm going to meet Chief Election Commissioner: TMC leader &candidate Madan Mitra,at booth no. 165/166 Kamarhati

9:30 am: BJP to meet Election Commission today in Kolkata, on CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee's purported audio clip over Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar violence.

9:00 am: West Bengal Minister and TMC candidate from Bidhannagar, Sujit Bose visits polling booth in East Calcutta Girls College in the assembly constituency, as polling in the fifth phase of assembly elections is underway

8:40 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged voters in the fifth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections to vote in large numbers. In tweets, he also noted that bypolls to many assembly and Lok Sabha seats were taking place on Saturday, and asked people to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

8:25 am: TMC leader Madan Mitra casts his vote at a polling booth in Kamarhati

8:15 am: Voters queue up outside Hiralal Mazumder Memorial College for Women - designated as a polling booth - in Dakshineswar, Kolkata. Voting for the fifth phase of #WestBengalElections2021 is underway today.

7:45 am: It looks like 'khela shesh' so far. We're keeping a watch. As far as the Hills & our problems are concerned, we want that this government be changed; we want BJP govt, we want justice: Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) president Mann Ghising, in Darjeeling

7:30 am: Voters queue outside polling booth 263 in Bardhaman South, in Phase 5 of the West Bengal assembly elections

7:20 am: Polling underway at Booth number 263 in Darjeeling during the fifth phase of #WestBengalElections2021

7:10 am: Voters queue up to cast their votes as 5th phase of polling begins; visuals from Kamarhati, West Bengal

7:00 am: #WestBengalElection2021 | Polling for the fifth phase of election in West Bengal begins

6:50 am: Ahead of phase 5 polling, voters queue up outside a polling booth in Kamarhati, West Bengal

6:42 am: Ahead of the fifth phase of polling, visuals from a polling booth in Bidhannagar, West Bengal

6:30 am: Bengal phase V polls: Another round of 'Khela' begins today amid COVID-19 scare

