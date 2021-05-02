West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2021: Here is the complete list of winning and leading candidates in West Bengal as TMC cruises past majority mark as per initial trends.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: It seems that the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) would retain the power in the state as the party, as per the early trends, has taken a lead on over 194 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on just 93 seats.

While the TMC has crossed the halfway mark, party chief Mamata Banerjee is trailing from the high profile Nandigram seat against her aide-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari. Not to forget here, Adhikari had pledged that he will quit politics if he does not defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes in Nandigram.

Following is the complete list of winning and leading candidates in West Bengal:

* Mamata Banerjee now leading over Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram

* TMC's Becharam Manna leading from Singur against BJP's Rabidranath Bhattacharya

* TMC's Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay is leading from Bhabanipur

* TMC's Firhad Hakim is leading from Kolkata Port

* TMC's Madan Mitra leading from Kamarhati

* TMC's Aroop Biswas leading from Tollyganj against BJP's Babul Supriyo

* BJP's Locket Chatterjee trailing from Chunchura against TMC's Asit Mazumdar

* BJP's Mukul Roy leading against TMC's Koushanji Mukherjee from Krishanagar Uttar

* BJP's Swapan Dasgupta trailing against TMC's Ramendu Sinharary from Tarakeswar

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma