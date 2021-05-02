LIVE West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2021: The TMC is currently leading on 187 seats while the BJP is now just ahead on 100 seats. However, Suvendu Adhikari is leading over Mamta Banerjee in Nandigram.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: In a big relief to Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has crossed the halfway mark in the 294-member West Bengal legislative assembly and taken lead on 187 seats. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead only on 100 seats. The assembly elections in West Bengal, which were held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29, saw a triangular contest this year between the TMC, the BJP and the Congress-Left alliance.

While the TMC was looking to retain power in the state, the BJP, buoyed by its success in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, continued to bank on the Modi wave to form its first government in West Bengal. The saffron party extensively campaigned on the clean image of PM Modi to gather support for it and attacked the TMC government over the 'unending' political violence in the state.

However, the TMC, which is seeking its third straight term, has accused the BJP-led Centre of corruption and claimed that the saffron party will destroy the culture of West Bengal if it comes to power. The TMC despite the mass exodus of its leaders, including Banerjee's right-hand man Suvendu Adhikari, continues to maintain that Banerjee will return to power, adding that the BJP will be wiped out from the state.

10:52 am: Too early to say anything because there are so many rounds. Situation will be clear only by evening. We had started from 3 and were challenged that we won't get even 100, we have crossed that mark. We will cross the magic number too, says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya.

10:26 am: The TMC is currently leading on 187 seats while the BJP is now just ahead on 100 seats. However, Suvendu Adhikari is leading over Mamta Banerjee in Nandigram.

9:55 am: The TMC has crossed the halfway mark and has taken lead on 161 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, is ahead only on 115 seats.

9:38 am: Currently, the TMC is cruising towards the majority mark as the party has taken lead on 137 seats while the BJP, which is banking on the Modi wave, is ahead on 110 seats.

9:13 am: As per official EC trends, TMC is leading on one seat.

9:05 am: In Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari has taken lead over Mamata Banerjee, as per an India Today report.

9:03 am: BJP's Sabyasachi Dutta, Rajib Banerjee and Rajib Bhattacharya have taken leads on their respective seats.

9:01 am: BJP's Locket Chatterjee and Babul Supriyo take lead.

8:49 am: The BJP is now ahead on 63 seats while the TMC is leading on 65 seats.

8:37 am: The initial trends have suggested that BJP is ahead on 48 seats while TMC is leading on 45.

8:22 am: BJP takes lead on 14 seats, TMC ahead on 11 seats, say initial trends

8:12 am: A neck and neck battle is going in Bengal with both BJP and TMC taking lead on 3 seats each.

8:00 am: Counting of votes begin.

7:40 am: Officials, counting agents and others arrive at a counting centre at Siliguri College in Siliguri.

7:32 am: Counting of votes to begin from 8 am. Visual from a counting centre at St Thomas' Boys' School in Kolkata.

7:27 am: The TMC, however, has claimed that Mamata Banerjee will get another term.

7:25 am: The BJP is buoyed by its success in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and is hoping to turn the tide in the state.

6:55 am: According to poll of polls by English Jagran, BJP will get around 140 seats while the TMC will win 139 seats.

6:50 am: A tough competition is expected in West Bengal with the exit polls predicting a hung assembly in the state.

6:45 am: The counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly Elections Results 2021 will be held today at 8 am.

