Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: In a big setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday crossed the majority mark in the 294-member legislative assembly in West Bengal as it took a lead on 182 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP, which is banking on the Modi wave, is leading only on 104 seats.

Notably, most of the exit polls had predicted a hung assembly in West Bengal with the BJP getting a slight edge over the TMC. As per the poll of polls by English Jagran, the BJP could win 140 seats while 139 seats would go in TMC's favour.

Though the TMC has crossed the majority mark, party supremo Mamata Banerjee is trailing against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari in the high profile Nandigram seat by more than 8,000 votes. Earlier, Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in December last year, had claimed that he would defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes or had vowed to quit politics.

"Mamata has remembered Nandigram only during elections. What has she done for Nandigram? This place will never forgive her. You, your corrupt nephew and your 'private limited' can make announcements," said Adhikari in one of his rallies.

"But you will lose Nandigram by over half a lakh votes, or else I will quit politics. Whether it be me or anyone whom the BJP chooses to contest from Nandigram, will beat Mamata by over half lakh votes," he had said.

Meanwhile, trends suggest that TMC minister Becharam Manna is leading in Singur against BJP's Rabidranath Bhattacharya. TMC candidate from Bhabanipur, the seat vacated by Mamata Banerjee, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, is leading, and so is Firhad Hakim, a minister, from the Kolkata Port constituency.

The polling in West Bengal was held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29.

