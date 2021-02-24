West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Terming the BJP government as Gundas (miscreants), Mamata Banerjee said, "Bengal will rule Bengal. Gujarat will not rule Bengal. Modi will not rule Bengal. 'Gundas' (miscreants) will not rule Bengal".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him 'the biggest dangabaaz (rioter) of the country'. She also said that 'Gujarat will not rule Bengal, but Bengal will rule itself'.

"Narendra Modi is the biggest 'dangabaaz' (rioter) in the country... What has happened to Trump, he (Modi) will meet an even worse fate. Nothing can be gained from violence," she said.

Mamata Banerjee while addressing a public rally in Hooghly, as quoted by news agency ANI said, "Bengal will rule Bengal. Gujarat will not rule Bengal. Modi will not rule Bengal. 'Gundas' (miscreants) will not rule Bengal".

Furthering her attack on the BJP, Mamata Banerjee said that she considers the saffron brigade as 'Dhandabaaz and Dangabaaz'. "Every time you (BJP) say that Trinamool Congress is 'Tolabaaj' but I say you (BJP) are dangabaaz and dhandabaaz", Mamata Banerjee said in Hooghly.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan