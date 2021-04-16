WB Elections: Siddique Ali Mia said that the voters, after being provoked by Mamata Banerjee's speech, tried to snatch the weapons of CISF personnel which led to the firing incident in which four people died.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the fifth phase of polling on April 17, an FIR has been lodged against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Cooch Behar district, in which it was alleged that she intigated the voters to gherao the scentral security personnel at a polling booth in Sitalkuchi which led to the incident of firing by the CISF killing four people.

The FIR was filed by BJP Minority cell zilla president Siddique Ali Mia in Cooch Behar. In the complaint, Ali cited that Mamata Banerjee's address provoked the people to attack the CISF personnel deployed at the polling booth in Sitalkuchi during the fourth phase of West Bengal Elections on April 10. Ali also attached a video clip of Mamata Banerjee's address in his FIR at Mathabhanga police station.

Siddique Ali Mia said that the voters, after being provoked by Mamata Banerjee's speech, tried to snatch the weapons of CISF personnel which led to the firing incident in which four people died. "The said villagers including women launched attack upon the paramilitary forces with the intention of causing bodily injury, knowing it to be likely to cause death of the deployed paramilitary forces," he wrote in the FIR as reported by news agency PTI.

The BJP leader also said that he will launch a massive protest if Mamata Banerjee was not arrested and the police 'sit idle' on the FIR in the next few days."She is solely responsible for the death of those four people. She is answerable to all the voters of our district," Siddique Ali Mia said as reported by PTI.

At least four persons died outside a polling booth in Sitalkuchi assembly constituency on April 10 when CISF personnel opened fire in "self defence" allegedly after coming under attack from locals. The Election Commission had suspended the voting exercise at the booth following the incident.

In its statement, the EC said, "The joint report of the two special observers has been received ... wherein they interalia stated that recourse to open fire by the CISF personnel became absolutely necessary in order to save the lives of the voters lined up at the polling booth, those of other polling personnel and their own lives as the mob had attempted snatching their weapons."

The poll panel had also banned political leaders from entering the district for three days. Mamata Banerjee met the family members of those killed in the firing on Wednesday.

