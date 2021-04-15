The poll body’s decision to ban Dilip Ghosh will start with immediate effect today and will continue till 7 pm on April 16. Read on to know the details below.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission on Thursday imposed a 24-hour ban on West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) over his alleged remarks during an election rally in which he referred to the deaths in Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi during the fourth phase of polling in the state.

The poll body’s decision to ban Dilip Ghosh will start with immediate effect today and will continue till 7 pm on April 16.

The election commission in its notice to Ghosh on Tuesday had stated that Ghosh had violated various clauses of the Model Code of Conduct and provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Indian Penal Code and made statements that are provocative and can seriously incite the emotions. “This could lead to a breakdown of law and order thereby adversely affecting the election process”, EC’s notice said.

In its order, the Commission sternly warned Ghosh and advised him to desist from using such statement while making public utterances during the period when the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

The EC has issued a notice to Ghosh on Tuesday over his remark on the killings of four men at Sitalkuchi in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district and asked him to clarify his stance on the issue by 10 am on Wednesday. Ghosh had remarked that there will be a "Sitalkuchi-like incident everywhere".

In his reply, the BJP state president had submitted that "it was never his intention to make any statement which would be in contravention of the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of People Act/Indian Penal Code".

"Notwithstanding the above, if at all any of his expression is construed as a violation of any provision of MCC, he respectfully submits that he will be in careful in future. He regrets his remarks," Ghosh said in his reply to the EC.

Earlier, BJP candidate Rahul Sinha was also banned from campaigning for 48 hours for his remarks on the violence in Sitalkuchi, while another party candidate Sayantan Basu was issued a notice today for the same.

A violent incident in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar district occurred during the fourth phase polls, where four people were killed after security personnel opened fire.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal