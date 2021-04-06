Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that her defeat was imminent after polling in the first two phases for the assembly polls in West Bengal.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Upping the ante against Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that her defeat was imminent after polling in the first two phases for the assembly polls in West Bengal.

Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, PM Modi said: "Didi, the day you did 'khela' at the polling booth in Nandigram, the same day the country knew that you have lost the elections."

In the ongoing eight-phased assembly polls, the attention has turned towards the electoral battle between Banerjee and her protege-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari in the high-profile constituency of Nandigram.

He also said that the chief minister asking Muslims in the state to vote for her showed that the vote bank was slipping out of her hands. The prime minster said that "Didi your anger indicates you have lost polls and accepted defeat."

"Recently, you (Mamata Banerjee) appealed for Muslim unity and said their votes should not divide. It shows that Muslim vote bank, which you considered as your strength, has slipped out of our hands. It shows that you have lost the poll," he said.

PM Modi also trained guns at Banerjee's lawmaker nephew Abhishek, saying that the TMC chief had started 'Bhaipo Service Tax' in the state. The BJP has often accused Abhishek of running syndicates that extort money from common people. In local parlance, syndicates refer to gangs run by TMC toughs who sell substandard construction material to people at exorbitant rates.

He also lashed out at Banerjee for spreading rumours among people and said that no social scheme in the state will be stopped if BJP comes to power.

Mamata, on the other hand, is confident of retaining power in the state. On Monday, the TMC supremo asserted that she would win the ongoing state polls despite injury and eventually aim for power in Delhi.

Terming herself as a Royal Bengal Tiger, the TMC chief said, "West Bengal will not be ruled by anyone from Gujarat."

The TMC, which had a sway over most of the 18 assembly seats in Hooghly district till the 2016 assembly polls, lost a lot of ground to the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported in some areas of West Bengal where voting was held during the third phase on Tuesday. The polling for the remaining five phases will be held on April 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 while the counting of votes will be done on May 2, along with four other states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam.

