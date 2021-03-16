Swapan Dasgupta's resignation as Rajya Sabha MP comes amid the ongoing row over the BJP announcing his name for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta on Tuesday tendered his resignation as the member of Parliament. His resignation has been sent to the Chairman of the Upper House but is yet to be accepted, as per news agency ANI.

Asked about his resignation, Dasgupta told PTI that "I have always said whatever necessary steps will have to be taken will be done by me before I submit my nomination papers (for West Bengal polls).

This comes two days after the BJP announced his name as the party candidate from Tarakeshwar assembly seat in Hooghly district. Dasgupta, whose term as Rajya Sabha MP ends in April 2022, has reportedly requested that his resignation be accepted by Wednesday.

Objecting to Dasgupta's nomination by the BJP, Trinamool Congress had contended that a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha could not join a political party as per the 10th Schedule of the Constitution. The party was also set to move a motion for the disqualification of Dasgupta from the Upper House.

Mahua Moitra raised the issue on Twitter and attached the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution to her tweet. "Swapan Dasgupta is BJP candidate for WB polls. 10th Schedule of Constitution says nominated RS member to be disqualified if he joins any political party AFTER expiry of 6 months from oath. He was sworn in April 2016, remains unallied. Must be disqualified NOW for joining BJP," Moitra tweeted.

The Congress too had written a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, pointing out that Dasgupta has neither resigned from the House before contesting election nor has he joined any party.

Dasgupta was nominated to Rajya Sabha by President of India in April 2016. According to the 10th Schedule that deals with disqualification of MPs, “A nominated member of a House shall be disqualified for being a member of the House if he joins any political party after the expiry of six months from the date on which he takes his seat after complying with the requirements of article 99 or, as the case may be, article 188.”

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta