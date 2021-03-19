West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Replying to Banerjee, Adhikari said that Modi is India's elected Prime Minister and "speaking against him is speaking against democracy".

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: A war of words broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari after the former said that she doesn't want to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face.

Replying to Banerjee, Adhikari, who will face the TMC supremo in the high-profile Nandigram seat, said that Modi is India's elected Prime Minister and "speaking against him is speaking against democracy".

"You'll have to take PM Modi's vaccine against COVID. He's elected PM. Speaking against him is speaking against democracy. Speaking against him is speaking against Bharat Mata. Pakistan and Bangladesh don't have vaccine so you'll have to take PM Modi's vaccine," Adhikari said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had organised a public rally in East Medinipur where she said that she doesn't want to see PM Modi's face, adding that people in West Bengal "don't want riots, looters, Duryodhan, Dushasana or Mir Jafar".

Banerjee also slammed the TMC turncoats by calling them "traitors" and accused the BJP of practising "politics of riot, loot and murder".

"Earlier, I was hit on my head, back and other parts of my body. My feet were spared. Now they are aiming for my leg to ensure I do not take part in campaigning. But I am a street fighter. They cannot put me down," Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.



Several TMC leaders, including several MPs and MLAs, have shifted their loyalties to the BJP, boosting the saffron party camp for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

The TMC, however, has expressed confidence that Banerjee will definitely get her third straight term and the BJP will be wiped out. This year, Banerjee has also decided to contest the polls from Nandigram, where she is up against her former aide and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will be held in eight phases, beginning from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2, the Election Commission said in February.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma