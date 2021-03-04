Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Shiv Sena on Thursday announced that it will contest the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal but extended the support to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). The decision was announced by Sena MP Sanjay Raut after a discussion with party supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray.

"A lot of people are curious to know whether Shiv Sena is contesting West Bengal Polls or not? So here's the update after discussions with Party President Uddhav ji Thackeray. Looking at the present scenario, it appears like a 'Didi Vs All' fight. All 'M's - Money, Muscle and Media are being used against 'Mamata Didi. Hence, Shivsena has decided not to contest West Bengal polls and stand in solidarity with her. We wish Mamata Didi a 'roaring' success, 'cos we believe She is the real Bengal Tigress !!," Raut said in a Tweet.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma