West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Notably, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has also cancelled all her scheduled rallies in Kolkata amid the alarming spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cancelled his scheduled poll rallies in West Bengal on Friday and said that he will hold high-level meetings to assess to COVID-19 situation in the country.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to address four poll rallies in West Bengal on Friday. However, he will now address the people of West Bengal virtually at 5 pm on Friday.

"Tomorrow, will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Due to that, I would not be going to West Bengal," he said in a Tweet.

Notably, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also cancelled all her scheduled rallies in Kolkata amid the alarming spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

Meanwhile, this is the first time since the beginning of the eight-phase assembly elections in West Bengal when PM Modi has cancelled any of his scheduled events in the state where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), bouyed by its success in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is hoping to end the 10-year Mamata Banerjee rule.

Meanwhile, India has been hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis that has led to a massive spike in daily cases. Looking at the situation, PM Modi has held several crucial meets with officials, doctors, pharma companies and state governments to assess the situation across the country.

On Thursday, he chaired a crucial meet to review oxygen supply across the country and asked top officials to work rapidly on increasing its production, boosting the speed of distribution and using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities.

He also said that states must act against any hoarding of oxygen and directed officials to ensure that the oxygen supply to various states happens in a smooth, unhindered manner and called for fixing responsibility with the local administration in cases of obstruction.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma