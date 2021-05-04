West Bengal Assembly Election Results: Earlier in the day, the West Bengal Governor directed the police and the Kolkata Commissioner to end "senseless political violence, vandalism, arson, killings and intimidation that shames democracy".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed concerns over the post-poll violence in the state that has claimed the lives of 11 people so far.

"PM called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law and order situation @MamataOfficial. I share grave concerns @PMOIndia given that violence vandalism, arson, loot and killings continue unabated," Dhankhar Tweeted.

He further stated that the Bengali diaspora across the globe has expressed concern over the alarming lawlessness in the state. "Reports indicate horrendous state of affairs. Horrified people are fleeing to save themselves," he had tweeted.

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta has also appealed to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court to take suo moto action directing the administration to stop the wave of political recriminations in West Bengal following the assembly elections.

Violence erupted in several parts of West Bengal -- Cooch Behar and Nandigram -- on Monday, a day after the assembly elections result in the state was declared. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Left alliance have accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of the post-poll violence.

On Monday, the Union Health Ministry also sought a report from the state government, asking them to take strict action against the miscreants.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won 213 seats in the just concluded West Bengal assembly elections. The BJP garnered just 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. However, elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed due to the demise of candidates due to novel COVID-19 infection.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma