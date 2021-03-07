West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Slamming the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Banerjee said that the whole country knows about "Modi and Amit Shah's syndicate".

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that 'parivartan' will only happen in Delhi. Banerjee's jibe came after PM Modi in a grand rally in Kolkata called for 'asol parivartan' in West Bengal.

Slamming the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Banerjee said that the whole country knows about "Modi and Amit Shah's syndicate" and claimed that women are comparatively safe in West Bengal than Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states.

"'Khela hobe'! We are ready to play. I am ready to play one-on-one... If they (BJP) want to buy votes, take the money and cast your vote for TMC," Banerjee alleged.

"I have never seen a PM who lies every where. He doesn’t know anything but to lie. PM reads his speeches from teleprompter in Bengal. He writes the Bengali slogans in Gujarati," she added.

Banerjee also organised a 'padayatra' in West Bengal's Siliguri in protest against the LPG price hike. Accompanied by thousands of supporters, Banerjee set off on the protest march from Darjeeling More around 2 pm.

Many were seen holding red-coloured cardboard replicas of LPG cylinders at the 'yatra', which was led by the TMC supremo, and joined by her ministerial colleague Chandrima Bhattacharya, and party MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan.

Claiming that LPG cylinders would soon be beyond the reach of common man, the CM had said on Saturday that massive demonstrations should be held to "make our voices heard".

Bhattacharya said that the rally has been organised ahead of International Women's Day, and scores of women on Sunday have extended their support to the rally.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will be held in eight phases, beginning from March 27 while the last phase will be held on April 29. The counting of votes, on the other hand, will take place on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma