LIVE Nandigram Election Results 2021: As per initial trends at 10 am after two rounds of counting, Suvendu Adhikari is leading from the Nandigram seat by more than 8,000 votes against Mamata Banerjee.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly Elections started today at 8 am. Along with the other 293 assembly constituencies in the state, the counting for the Nandigram constituency also started today. Nandigram is witnessing a high-profile contest between BJP leader Suvanedu Adhikari and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. As per initial trends at 10 am after two rounds of counting, Suvendu Adhikari is leading from the Nandigram seat by more than 8,000 votes against Mamata Banerjee. A total of 17 rounds will be counted during the counting process. The Nandigram assembly constituency comes under the Purba Medinipur district, which is considered the bastion of the Adhikari family.

Once a TMC veteran, Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP ahead of Bengal polls, challenging his former boss Mamata Banerjee's regime in the state. Adhikari has claimed that he will win the Nandigram seat by a huge margin of 50,000 votes else he will quit politics. Accepting his challenge, Mamata Banerjee announced that she will only contest from Nandigram this year. The elections for the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly took place in 8 phases from March 27 to April 29. The results for the elections will be declared later today.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Nandigram Assembly Constituency:

10:25 am: Initial trends suggest Suvendu Adhikari leading Nandigram by over 8,000 votes. Mamata Banerjee trailing.

10:15 am: Adhikari had won the Nandigram seat in 2016 on a Trinamool ticket. But the constituency has been held by Banerjee’s party since 2009.

10:00 am: The trends changed shortly and the trends coming out at 10 am shows Suvendu Adhikari by a margin of over 4,500 votes.

9:45 am: Initial trends suggest that Mamata Banerjee is leading from the Nandigram seat.

9:25 am: Nandigram seat, this year, is witnessing a high-profile contest between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her former right hand Suvendu Adhikari who joined the BJP ahead of the polls in the state.

9:00 am: The counting of votes started today at 8 am across 294 seats in West Bengal.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan