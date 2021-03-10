Visuals from the spot showed security guards lifting the 66-year-old and placing her on the backseat of a car.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she suffered an injury after being attacked by a few some people in Nandigram, where she had gone to file the nomination for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Reports claimed that Banerjee suffered injury in her leg. Meanwhile, visuals from the spot showed security guards lifting the 66-year-old and placing her on the backseat of a car.

Following the incident, Mamata dropped her plan to stay overnight in Nandigram and immediately left for Kolkata, where she might be taken to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has sought a report from the local administration on the incident after the party filed a complaint.

"I was standing outside my car with the door open. I was going to a temple there to offer my prayers. Few people came around my car and pushed the door. The door hit my leg," she said.

The chief minister claimed that her leg got swollen because of the injury and she was feeling feverish.

Speaking to reporters, she said that no local police personnel was present at the spot when the incident happened.

Banerjee, the TMC candidate from Nandigram, alleged that it was a "conspiracy".

Reacting to the incident, the BJP termed it a publicity stunt and a "drama for sympathy".

"Is it Taliban that her convoy was attacked? Huge police force accompanies her. Who can get near her? Four IPS officers are her security in-charge and must be suspended. Attackers don't appear out of nowhere, they have to be nabbed… She did drama for sympathy," said state BJP vice-president Arjun Singh.

Mamata was in Nandigram to file her nomination for the assembly seat where she will take on her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Accompanied by TMC president Subrata Bakshi, Banerjee filed her papers at the Haldia sub-divisional office after taking part in a 2-km roadshow. She offered prayers at a temple before filing her nomination, and at another after doing so.

Nandigram assembly constituency is set for a high octane battle with Banerjee deciding to contest from the seat against Adhikari, who recently switched over to the saffron camp.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta