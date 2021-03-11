West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Banerjee said that she has sustained injuries in the hand, leg and ligament after being pushed near her car, adding that she is on medication but is expected to resume her work very soon.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Day after the alleged attack in Nandigram, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo on Thursday released a video from the hospital and appealed to her supporters to maintain peace.

"I request everybody to maintain peace and refrain from doing anything that can cause inconvenience to anybody. I will resume work in the next 2 to 3 days," Banerjee was quoted by news agency ANI.

Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that she was allegedly attacked by four to five men when during her rally in Nandigram from where she is contesting the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

Following this, the TMC on Thursday lodged a complaint with the election commission (EC) and called the incident a "deep-rooted conspiracy to take her life". It also said that the poll body cannot shun its responsibility as it is in charge of the law and order situation in West Bengal.

"When the Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken over the law and order machinery in the state in the name of conducting elections, appropriated the whole governance structure, summarily removed and replaced the Director General of Police without any consultation with the state government, at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the person of the CM and a candidate from Nandigram, West Bengal who is Z plus protectee is threatened," the TMC complaint letter read.

"The ECI unilaterally removing the DGP, the SP, and the District Police (who report to the new DGP) being absent at the time of the brazen attack on Mamata Banerjee. The attack is a deep rooted conspiracy to take the life of our Chairperson. We call for an immediate investigation into the same," it added.

This year, Banerjee will contest the assembly polls from Nandigram. She will fight her long-time aide and former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP in December last year. The result of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will be announced on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma