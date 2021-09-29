Kolkata | Jagran Elections Desk: Former Goa Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro on Wednesday joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), insisting that he is still part of the "Congress family" which he would like to help "consolidate".

"I have lived as Congressman for last so many years. As a Congressman, I have the same principles and ideology as (the Trinamool Congress)... The Congress family is TMC, Sharad Pawar Congress, YSR Congress, Indira Congress... I will try to see that Congress family is consolidated," Faleiro said.

He also added "Today I am starting a journey with Didi because Goa needs a credible alternative. I request her to come to Goa to protect the identity and heritage of Goa."

Stating that his mission is to defeat BJP and that all the subdivisions of the Congress party should unit to achieve the purpose Faleiro said "I call on all -- YSR Congress etc -- come together as a united Congress family so we can face the BJP. I think the moment has come for everyone to join forces."

Calling West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee the "only leader who has faced the BJP and their divisive agenda" and won Faleiro said "They could not break Didi's indomitable spirit… We need such street fighters to fight the BJP."

Luizinho Faleiro quit the Congress party on Tuesday ending 40 years of service. He told the party chief Sonia Gandhi in his resignation letter that he saw "absolutely no hope or will to prevent the collapse of the party".

However, Faleiro refused to criticize the Gandhi siblings who have been accused of inadequacy in dealing with the crisis in Punjab Congress. "If you expect me to criticise Rahul Gandhi, I will not. I have a 40-year association with the party," he told reporters.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha