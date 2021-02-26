As per news agency ANI, the Election Commission will be holding a press conference today at 4:30 PM in Delhi, where the EC is expected to announce the dates for elections.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the poll campaigning by political parties in five poll-bound states across the country, the Election Commission is likely to announce the dates for elections in Kerala, Puducherry, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam today.

As per news agency ANI, the Election Commission will be holding a press conference today at 4:30 PM in Delhi, where the EC will announce the dates for elections. The elections in these five states are expected to be conducted in April-May 2021. The terms of the legislative assemblies of the four states are coming to an end in May and June.

This will be the first major set of elections to be conducted amid the coronavirus pandemic after the Bihar Assembly Elections in November last year. The Elections will be conducted on 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 30 seats in Puducherry, 140 seats in Kerala and 126 seats in Assam.

In Puducherry, President's Rule has been imposed and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence.

The most fierce battle will be witnessed in West Bengal where incumbent chief minister Mamata Banerjee is facing a tough challenge from the BJP. The top leadership of the BJP including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda and others are continuously visiting the state to woo the voters and defeat Mamata Banerjee. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) is also witnessing an exodus of her party leaders to the BJP.

In Assam, the BJP is campaigning aggressively to retain power in the state. The BJP won the Assam Assembly Elections in 2016 for the first time defeating Congress. PM Modi, earlier on Monday, during a public rally in Assam, attacked the previous governments in the state and lashed out at them for their "sautela" treatment to the state and neglecting the northeast.

"Those who ruled for decades since Independence believed Dispur was too distant from Delhi. 'Dilli ab door nahi aapke darwaaze par hai' (Delhi is not far now, it stands at your doorstep," said PM Modi while addressing a grand rally in Assam's Dhemaji.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan