Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Priyanka Tibrewal by a margin of 58,832 votes in the highly anticipated Bhabanipur by-election to continue as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. As per the Election Commission data, Mamata has bettered her performance in the 2011 West Bengal assembly elections when she defeated CPI-M's Nandini Mukherjee by 54,213 votes.

Following her massive win at the Bhabanipur by-elections, Mamata thanked her supporters and said that she is satisfied with her victory. She also said that her win over Tibrewal has now motivated her to work more for the people.

"I have won the Bhabanipur Assembly bypolls with a margin of 58,832 votes and have registered the victory in every ward of the constituency," Mamata was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "Around 46 per cent of people here are non-Bengalis. They all have voted for me. People of West Bengal are watching Bhabanipur, which has inspired me".

"Since the elections started in Bengal, Central Government hatched conspiracies to remove us (from power). I was hurt in my feet so that I don't contest the polls. I am grateful to the public for voting for us and to ECI for conducting polls within 6 months," she further said.

Meanwhile, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal has conceded her defeat at Bhabanipur and congratulated the TMC supremo. However, Tibrewal, a lawyer by profession, made a veiled dig at Mamata as she failed to win by more than 1 lakh votes.

"I accept my defeat gracefully and I will not go to the court. But they said that Mamata Banerjee will win by 1 lakh vote margin, but she has got around 50,000 votes. I will congratulate Mamata Banerjee, but the way she has won the elections, everyone has seen that," she was quoted as saying by India Today.

Besides Bhabanipur, the TMC candidates Amirul Islam and Jakir Hossain have also managed to win in by-elections in Samserganj and Jangipur. Following the party's performance, TMC supporters hit streets across the state to celebrate after which the Election Commission wrote to the chief secretary directing him to prohibit victory celebrations and processions to prevent any incident of post-poll violence.

"All necessary actions must be taken to ensure the strict compliance of Commission's direction where in all such activities have already been prohibited in view of pandemic. Further, state government must ensure that adequate steps are taken so that no post poll violence takes place," the EC said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The polling for by-elections in the three seats was held on Thursday. As per the poll body, Bhabanipur recorded a voter turnout of 57.09 per cent while Samserganj and Jangipur saw a turnout of 79.92 per cent and 77.63 per cent respectively.

