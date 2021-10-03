Kolkata| Jagran Elections Desk: Priyanka Tibrewal, who represented the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur by-election, on Sunday congratulated the Bengal chief minister with a veiled dig.

"I accept my defeat gracefully and I will not go to the court. But they said that Mamata Banerjee will win by 1 lakh vote margin, but she has got around 50,000 votes. I will congratulate Mamata Banerjee, but the way she has won the elections, everyone has seen that," said Tibrewal as quoted by India Today.

However, Tibrewal called herself the 'Man of the Match' of the game for getting considerable votes against Banerjee.

"I am 'Man of the Match' of this game because I contested the election in Mamata Banerjee's stronghold and got more than 25,000 votes. I will continue doing the hard work," said Tibrewal

The statement comes after Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Priyanka Tibrewal by a margin of 58,832 votes in the highly anticipated Bhabanipur by-elections.

Mamata has performed better this time as compared to the 2011 West Bengal assembly elections when she defeated CPI-M's Nandini Mukherjee by 54,213 votes.

Following the massive win at the Bhabanipur by-elections, Mamata thanked her supporters and said she is happy that people have shown faith in her. She also said that her win over Tibrewal has now motivated her to work more for the people.

"I thank you all. Sisters, brothers, mothers, everyone from India. In 2016, I had seen that I got fewer votes in some wards. 46 per cent of the population is non-Bengali and everyone has voted for me. I am happy that the people of Bhabanipur has shown faith in me. I am indebted to the people of Bhabanipur," said Mamata as quoted by India Today.

"3,500 central personnel were sent for this election. Bengal was watching it. A lot of conspiracy happened during the election but I thank people," she added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has written to the West Bengal government, asking it to ensure that no victory celebration or procession takes place during or after the counting of votes for by-elections. It has also asked it to take all necessary steps to ensure that post-poll violence doesn't happen.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha