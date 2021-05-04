West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2021: The Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the state government on incidents of attack on opposition workers.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Day after Trinamool Congress' extraordinary win in the recently conluded assembly elections in West Bengal, violence erupted in several parts of the state, leading to the death of 11 people while several others were left wounded.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won 77 seats in the West Bengal polls, has claimed that six of its workers, including a woman, have lost their lives in various parts of the state in an alleged attack by TMC supporters.

Several videos have also gone viral on social media where people could be seen attacking, vandalising and looting BJP offices in Burdwan, Odishapara and Nandigram.

(Note: Jagran English does not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.)

The saffron party, which had hoped to form its government in the state, has blamed TMC chief Mamata Banerjee of "sponsoring" the attacks. It has also decided to hold a nationwide dharna on May 5 against the post-poll violence in the state.

Party chief JP Nadda has also decided to visit Bengal on Tuesday in view of the "widespread post results retributive violence unleashed on BJP workers and supporters by criminal elements in the TMC cadre".

"BJP National President Shri JP Nadda will be visiting West Bengal on 4-5 May, in view of the widespread post results retributive violence unleashed on BJP workers and supporters by criminal elements in the TMC cadre," the party tweeted.

However, Banerjee, who is set to become the chief minister of Bengal for third straight term, has blamed the BJP over the violence in the state, saying saffron party workers are vandelising the homes of TMC leaders.

"Even after the results were announced, BJP attacked our supporters in certain areas but we ask our men not to get provoked and instead report to the police," she said.

Meanwhile, the Left alliance, which banked a zero in the polls, also accused the TMC workers of post-poll violence in the state, calling the attacks "condemnable".

"Are these reports of gruesome violence in Bengal TMC’s ‘victory celebrations’? Condemnable. Will be resisted and rebuffed. Instead of focusing on combating the pandemic TMC unleashes such mayhem. CPI(M), as always, will be with the people to protect, assist, providing relief," tweeted Sitaram Yechury.

Are these reports of gruesome violence in Bengal TMC’s ‘victory celebrations’?Condemnable.

Will be resisted & rebuffed.

Instead of focusing on combating the pandemic TMC unleashes such mayhem.

CPI(M), as always, will be with the people to protect, assist, providing relief. pic.twitter.com/zZUSfNH4wn — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 3, 2021

Home Ministry seeks report

The Union Home Ministry on Monday sought a report from the state government on incidents of attack on opposition workers.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned state Home Secretary, DGP and Kolkata Commissioner of Police and directed them to restore peace.

He discussed with them the situation following the incidents that took place a day after the ruling TMC returned to power with an overwhelming majority crushing the BJP.

"ACS Home @HomeBengal who was called by me in wake of rising post poll violence in State has been directed to submit report on post poll violence and vandalism in State and steps taken," Dhankhar tweeted after meeting Home Secretary HK Dwivedi.

He also separately met DGP P Nirajnayan and Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra and directed them to restore law and order.

"DGP West Bengal Police and Commissioner of Kolkata Police summoned by me in the wake of continually rising post poll incidents of arson, looting and violence as also killings in the state were indicated of alarming scenario. Called upon them to take all steps to restore law and order," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma