Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal BJP on Friday wrote to state election commission, asking it to delay the municipal polls for 4 corporations due to spread of COVID. Citing West Bengal's rising COVID-19 case figures that have increased by 20 times since elections were initially announced, the BJP urged the state election commission to postpone the elections by at least a month.

“While the importance of holding any elections in a democracy is second to none, but surely not at the cost of putting peoples' lives at risk. Already hospitals are running under staffed as doctors, nurses, technicians, support staff are getting affected in big numbers. People in the administration, police force, and those who will be conducting elections are also getting affected,” BJP said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma