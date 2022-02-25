Gorakhpur | Jagran News Desk: For good governance, it is necessary to choose good candidates in the elections. Voting is necessary to take the country forward in a positive direction and we, as voters, ourselves are responsible for this. If the country is not moving in the right direction then it is our responsibility too. If we are not exercising our franchise then it is wrong. If the candidate has criminal cases, it is necessary to give the information in the public domain. If we don't like any of the candidates, then there is NOTA option available,", Daulat Khan, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur said in a webinar of Vishvas News 'Sach Ke Saathi: Assembly Election 2022' campaign on Thursday.

He also said that the commission has designed the KYC (Know Your Candidate) app. In this, you will get all the information about the candidate. We have to do ideal voting without coming under any caste, religion, or any other influence. Also, if the guidelines of Coronavirus or any other disturbance are visible at the polling station, then a complaint can be made on the Cvigil app. You can make a photo or a video and put it on it while hiding your identity. This is a GPS-based app. With this, the Flying Squad team will reach the center in just 10 minutes.

In the program, Permanent Lok Adalat Judge and Patron of Heritage Foundation Dr. Anita Aggarwal said that social media is the strongest medium of dissemination. In no time, the information goes viral very fast. It is our responsibility not to share it without checking. Inadvertently sharing without checking causes a lot of loss to many people. In such a situation, there is a provision of imprisonment up to one year under the National Disaster Management Act. The High Court had also expressed deep concern about fake news. Under the IT Act, if you spread any unwelcome message on social media, you can be punished with imprisonment of up to three years.

IMA Gorakhpur President Dr. Shiv Shankar Shahi said that the entire protocol of Corona should be followed at the time of voting. Wear a mask and face shield at the time of voting. It is your duty to vote and increase the voting percentage. He also said that the third wave of the corona has been inactive due to the vaccine. Do not be careless in taking the vaccine. Youth and Leadership Trainer Manish Choubey told the participants that when information comes, it is important to analyze it. He explains to the youth of rural areas through sports how to think and then take the message forward.

Gaurav Tiwari assisted Pallavi Mishra, fact-checker of Vishvas News, in conducting the webinar. He gave information about ways and tips to recognize misleading and false news, beware of rumours. Vishvas News is training voters through webinars to identify and stop the fake news, propaganda and rumours spreading in the elections.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan