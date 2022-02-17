Kanpur | Jagran News Desk: During politically significant events like elections, some anti-social elements take the onus to spread rumors and fake news.

In such a situation, the responsibility of the media and administrations increases a lot, so that fake news and rumors get stopped in time. If went unchecked, they may lead to severe consequences, said Goa's Chief Electoral Officer Kunal. He was speaking as a speaker in the campaign 'Sach Ke Sathi: Assembly Election 2022', an initiative by India's leading fact checking website Vishwas News.

Speaking at the webinar organized for the voters of Kanpur, Chief Electoral Officer of Goa, Kunal said that voters should know their candidate well. Following which, the right to vote must be exercised. “Do come out to vote. The voter has the most important role in a democracy,” he said.

He further said that the Election Commission has issued a special guideline regarding the assembly elections 2022, so that safe elections can be held. To reduce the crowd in the polling stations, the number of centers has been increased.

Dr. Durgesh Tripathi, National Coordinator of the Society and Media MOOCS at Ministry of Education and faculty of University School of Mass Communication, said in the webinar that social media has a great impact on the society.

“There is a negative impact on people due to misinformation and disinformation. Do not spread fake news without verification. Forwarding it would be very wrong. This should be avoided. We all have to be alert and understand that do not spread fake news without thinking,” he said.

Interacting with the participants in the webinar, consultant clinical psychologist Dr Manisha Gaur said that the ill-effects of fake news have an impact on mental health not only on normal days but also during elections. Especially when elections are being held during COVID-19 pandemic, she added.

Dr Divya Chaudhary of Jagran Institute of Management said that students are very innocent. “If something is said repeatedly, it affects the mind. We try to make students learn to differentiate between fake and real. We try to tell the students not to forward any message without checking,” she said.

“While playing the role of an aware citizen, check the source. The flow of information is so high that it becomes difficult to differentiate between true and false information,” she added.

Vishvas News fact checkers Urvashi Kapoor and Umam Noor conducted the webinar and explained in detail about the online tools.

Assembly elections are being held in five states of the country including Uttar Pradesh. Vishvas News, through an online workshop, is training voters to identify and stop the fake news, propaganda and rumours spreading in the elections. The 'Sach Ke Sathi' campaign brings together top experts from the field of elections, medicine and education along with a fact checker.

Vishvas News, the fact checking website of Dainik Jagran Group, is working to make voters aware in UP and Punjab in the midst of assembly elections. Vishvas News is making a strong appeal to the voters to vote by being careful of rumors and taking care of health.

For the upcoming webinar, voters of the entire state including Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur can register by visiting Vishwas News website (www.vishvasnews.com).

